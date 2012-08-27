FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Official dies after being hit by javelin
#Sports News
August 27, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Official dies after being hit by javelin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An athletics official has died after being struck by a javelin during a youth meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, the BBC reported on Monday.

Dieter Strack, 74, was hit in the throat by the javelin as he went to measure a throw on Sunday. He was taken to hospital and died from his injuries on Monday.

The website of the local athletics federation described Strack as a “much-loved and experienced” sports judge.

“All of us who were there are horrified and in shock... We will always remember Dieter Strack,” the federation said in a statement.

Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

