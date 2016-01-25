FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German decathlete Schrader to miss Rio Olympics
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
January 25, 2016 / 8:08 AM / 2 years ago

German decathlete Schrader to miss Rio Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Schrader of Germany holds his national flag after his 1500 metres heat of the men's decathlon during the 15th IAAF Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RTX1Q5XJ

BERLIN (Reuters) - German decathlete Michael Schrader will miss this year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics after the former world championship silver medalist tore ligaments in his knee during training, requiring him to undergo surgery on Monday.

Schrader, who was second at the 2013 world championships in Moscow but also missed the 2012 London Olympics due to injury, suffered the latest setback during pole-vault training on Friday.

”Rio is done for me,“ the 28-year-old told reporters. ”For the next year I will not be able to think about sport.

“Tendons and ligaments were torn. Anything that could get damaged in the knee was damaged.”

American Ashton Eaton is the ruling world and Olympic champion with the Rio summer Olympics, the first on the South American continent, to take place between Aug. 5-21.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

