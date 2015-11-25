FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retired Olympic medalist Devetzi fails doping test
November 25, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Retired Olympic medalist Devetzi fails doping test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Retired triple jumper Piyi Devetzi, 39, could be stripped of her Olympic silver and bronze medals after Greece’s track and field federation (SEGAS) said on Wednesday that she had failed a doping test.

“The international federation (IAAF) informed SEGAS that Piyi Devetzi re-tested positive on a sample taken in 2007,” SEGAS said in a statement.

“Following this development the federation has opened disciplinary proceedings against her.”

Devetzi retired in 2009 after the IAAF banned her for two years following her refusal to undergo a doping test while training in Ukraine.

She won an Olympic silver medal in Athens in 2004 and a bronze in Beijing four years later.

Devetzi also claimed a world championship bronze in Osaka, Japan in 2008.

Writing by Graham Wood; Editing by Tony Jimenez

