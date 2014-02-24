Grunewald reinstated as U.S. 3,000m champion

Gabriele Grunewald has been reinstated as the U.S. indoor women’s 3,000 metres champion and named to the American team for next month’s IAAF World Indoor Championships, USA Track and Field said on Monday.

Grunewald, a cancer survivor, had easily won the race on Saturday at Albuquerque, New Mexico, but was disqualified by a jury of appeal for impeding fellow runner Jordan Hasay late in the race.

The controversial decision produced a storm of protest on social media and led to a number of contestants in the women’s 1,500 meters on Sunday locking arms after the race and walking down the track in support of Grunewald.

USATF chief executive Max Siegel announced Grunewald’s reinstatement after speaking with Paul Doyle, the runner’s agent, and Alberto Salazar, Hasay’s coach, who had filed the initial protest and subsequent appeals.

Salazar made clear that Hasay, who had finished third but was eligible for the world championships because she had earlier met the qualifying standard, felt withdrawal was the right thing to do, and with the agreement of all parties Grunewald was reinstated, USATF said in a statement.

Grunewald will be joined by U.S. runner-up Shannon Rowbury in the March 7-9 world championships in Sopot, Poland.