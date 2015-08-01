Pole Wlodarczyk sets hammer world record

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland competes in a women's hammer throw qualification during the European Athletics Championships at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich in this file photo taken on August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk set a world record in the women’s hammer with a throw of 81.08 meters at the Festival of Throwers meeting in Cetniewo, Poland on Saturday, breaking the 80-metre barrier for the first time.

After a foul on her first attempt the 29-year-old smashed the record in the second round, beating her previous mark of 79.58 meters set in Berlin last year.

Wlodarczyk won gold at the 2009 world championships but finished second at the London Olympics in 2012 and the 2013 world championships.