Familiar favorites rejuvenated for world indoor athletics

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva and hurdler Liu Xiang are enjoying a return to form in Olympic year and head into this week’s world indoor championships as event favorites but less familiar names are in contention for the sprints.

Russian Isinbayeva announced she was back to her formidable best with an indoor world record of 5.01 meters in Stockholm two weeks ago following a frustrating three years.

That performance from the Olympic champion, whose struggles with form led her to take a break from the sport in 2010, has dampened expectation surrounding American Jenny Suhr, who until Isinbayeva’s world mark had the leading clearance of 4.88, and Britain’s Holly Bleasdale (4.87).

Such was Isinbayeva’s confidence after her world record that when asked if anyone could challenge her this year, she simply said: “I think you can answer that question yourself.”

She will be eyeing a fourth world indoor title having last won it in 2008.

Chinese high hurdler Liu, has struggled with injury since limping out of the 2008 Beijing Olympics with an Achilles problem but the 29-year-old is starting to come good again and set an Asian indoor hurdles record of 7.41 seconds in February.

He will be deprived of a face-off with arch-rival Dayron Robles, however, after the 2010 champion pulled out on Monday with a back injury.

For the sprints, the 100 and 200 meters world record holder Usain Bolt is not competing indoors and fellow Jamaican Asafa Powell failed to make the team, such is the strength in depth of the country’s sprinters.

Instead, it falls to Lerone Clarke and Nesta Carter, who both beat Powell in England last month and will to bid to become the first Jamaican to win the 60 title.

Trell Kimmons of the United States, who heads the world list with 6.45, and defending champion Dwain Chambers of Britain are also in the field.

In the women’s event, Tianna Madison has reinvented herself as a top class 60 sprinter, having done little of note since winning the 2005 long jump outdoor world title.

Madison is the fastest woman in the world this year with a best of 7.02 seconds.

“She kind of bounced around searching for herself. Trying to find the right situation. It took a while,” her coach Rana Reider told Reuters.

“She is having a blast,” Reider added. “She understands she did very well in 2005 but there has been nothing since then, so she understands there is work to do and she knows she can get a lot out of the sport and enjoy it for what it is instead of as a job.”

Unbeaten in seven races, the 26-year-old’s main challenge in Istanbul should be from Jamaica’s defending champion Veronica Campbell-Brown.

MO EXPECTATIONS

Ethiopia’s 3,000 meters runner Meseret Defar is hoping to go one better and become the first woman to land a fifth successive individual world indoor title and match the achievement of Cuban long jumper Ivan Pedroso, who won five back-to-back from 1993-2001.

Britain’s 5,000 meters world champion Mo Farah will want to give a convincing performance in the 3,000 as the weight of expectation grows on him leading into his home Olympics.

He will be up against the man he beat to the line in Daegu last year to take the 5,000 crown, 37-year-old American Bernard Lagat.

The pair will have to contend with Kenyan duo Augustine Choge and Edwin Soi who are the only men to have broken 7:30 this season.

The women’s pentathlon offers a mouthwatering clash between Britain’s defending champion Jessica Ennis, world heptathlon gold medalist Tatyana Chernova of Russia and Ukrainian Olympic heptathlon champion Natalya Dobrynska.

Chernova took Ennis’s world title last year but the Briton has been in storming early-season form and the 20-year-old world record of 4,991 points set by Irina Belova could be under threat.

The championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena run from March 9-11.