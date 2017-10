After fast run outdoors, Pearson ventures inside

World Champion Sally Pearson of Australia competes in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the Sydney Track Classic in this February 18, 2012 file photo. To match interview OLYMPICS PEARSON/ REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - World 100 meters hurdles champion Sally Pearson will be venturing into foreign territory when she competes in the world indoor championships on Friday.

The Australian will hurdle indoors for only the second time in her career when she vies for the world 60 meters hurdles title.

“I don’t know what to expect,” she told a news conference on Thursday.

“Usually the indoor season is the same time as my outdoor season,” added Pearson, who ran a blazing 12.49 seconds in the 100 meters hurdles outdoors last week in Australia.

”But I do enjoy competing with the best in the world, so I decided that while I am in good shape, I might as well come over here and race.

“Every other time I wanted to do the world indoor championships, I have been injured or not in the best of shape.”

The world athlete of the year said she had no idea how her outdoor times would translate indoors.

But a member of her team has calculated that the 12.28 seconds she clocked in winning the world title in Daegu last year, only seven hundredths off the world record, was equivalent to 7.63 over 60 meters.

The current world record of 7.68 was set by Swede Susanna Kallur in 2008.