Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva sits in the tribune during second jump of the men's ski jumping large hill individual qualification round at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Double Olympic pole vault champion and 28-times world record holder Yelena Isinbayeva has given birth to a girl, the Russian Athletics Federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The baby is the 32-year-old’s first child.

Isinbayeva decided to take a break from athletics after winning gold at the world championships in Moscow in August.