Isinbayeva says will not compete in 2015

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Double Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will not compete next year but is fixing her sights on the Rio Olympics in 2016, the Russian said on Thursday.

“I am now fully busy with my daughter and family and doing only light exercises. I will start full training no earlier than June 2015,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The 32-year-old Isinbayeva, the world record holder and three-times world champion, gave birth to a daughter in June this year.

”The main goal for me is the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, so in 2015 I will not participate in the competition.

“These are our plans, and how it would be in reality, only time will tell,” she added.

Her announcement means she will not defend her world title at the Beijing World Championships next year.