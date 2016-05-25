Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce to return in Oregon

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce of Jamaica crosses to finish line to win the women's 4x100m relay during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Two-time Olympic 100 metres champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will return to competition at Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic in Oregon after missing her three previous scheduled meetings with a toe injury, her coach has said.

It will be Fraser-Pryce’s first individual race after a toe injury forced her to withdraw from a meeting in Jamaica on May 7 and Diamond League meetings in Shanghai and Rabat also this month.

“She is training, albeit not as ideally as she would like,” her coach Stephen Francis told Television Jamaica on Wednesday.

”But she is back in training and has been for the last week and a half and she has to go to Prefontaine this weekend, so we’ll see what happens.

”I think she will run at the Racer (on June 11) and that is where we expect her to be back to full form, so hopefully her toe will play along and co-operate.

“But I think she will be ready to compete ... it’s just that she has a lot of pain when she does train, but now I think we have found a way around it and in another three to four weeks she will be ready to go.”

The 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion is bidding to become the first woman to win the 100 metres title at three successive Games.

Americans Gail Devers (1992/96) and Wyomia Tyus (1964/68) are the only other women to have won back-to-back Olympic 100m titles.