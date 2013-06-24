Weir runs 19.79 to win 200m at Jamaican trial

Jamaica's Warren Weir runs to finish first in his men's 200m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Olympic bronze medalist Warren Weir ran a scorching 19.79 seconds to win the 200 meters on the final day of the Jamaican trials in the joint 14th fastest time ever on Sunday.

On a day that Tyson Gay clocked 19.74 to win the American title, Weir covered the entire field by 90 meters and powered away before shutting down in the last 10 meters and slapping his chest in an echo of Usain Bolt at the Beijing Olympics.

“Excellent race,” Weir, 23, told Reuters. “London was not a fluke and this was a simple statement of things to come in Russia because I‘m feeling powerful.”

The trials will decide the Jamaican team for the August 10-18 world championships in Moscow.

Double Olympic 100 meters champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce secured her second straight national title in the half-lap sprint in a season’s best 22.13.

Veronica Campbell-Brown, who is facing an anti-doping hearing for using a banned diuretic at the Jamaica International Invitational on May 4, has a wild card entry to Moscow by virtue of being reigning world champion.

Novlene Williams-Mills produced a late kick in the home straight to win her fifth straight and seventh overall national 400 meters title in 50.01 seconds ahead of newcomer Stephenie-Ann McPherspon (50.28).

“I have been faced with so many medical stuff this year, training had to start later than I normally would so this victory was so much sweeter that the ones before,” Williams-Mills told Reuters.

Javere Bell, 22, posted a personal best 45.08 seconds to win the men’s title in a tight race against 18 year-old world junior finalist Javon Francis, who logged 45.24 for second.

“It is good enough for me, it is a new personal best so I can’t complain,” Bell told Reuters. “I‘m just looking forward to going and competing at my best in Moscow,” he added.

Danielle Williams, 20, registered a personal best 12.69 seconds to win her first national 100m hurdles title ahead of Andrea Bliss 12.82.

“It is extremely shocking to run this fast. Even though I expected a personal best, I never expected to go so fast,” she told Reuters.

“I will try to sharpen up for the world university games and then go even faster for the world championships in Russia.”

Williams’s older sibling Shermaine was third in 12.93 and they become the first sisters to make a Jamaica athletics team for a global championships.

“I‘m very happy for my little sister as she’s been working really hard,” Shermaine said. “As it relates to me, I‘m just glad to make the team after all my injury worries I’ve had this season.”