Campbell-Brown named in Jamaica team for world indoors

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Veronica Campbell-Brown was included in Jamaica’s 23-member team for the world indoor championships on Tuesday, a day after being cleared of a doping violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Campbell-Brown, the two-time defending 60 meters champion, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce head Jamaica’s 12-strong women’s squad.

Nesta Carter, the 60 meters silver medalist from 2012, will lead the Jamaican men’s challenge in next month’s event in Poland.