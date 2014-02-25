FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campbell-Brown named in Jamaica team for world indoors
February 25, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

Campbell-Brown named in Jamaica team for world indoors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown celebrates after finishing third the women's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Veronica Campbell-Brown was included in Jamaica’s 23-member team for the world indoor championships on Tuesday, a day after being cleared of a doping violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Campbell-Brown, the two-time defending 60 meters champion, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce head Jamaica’s 12-strong women’s squad.

Nesta Carter, the 60 meters silver medalist from 2012, will lead the Jamaican men’s challenge in next month’s event in Poland.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor, Editing by Ed Osmond

