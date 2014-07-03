FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolt, Fraser-Pryce named to Jamaica's Commonwealth team
July 3, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Bolt, Fraser-Pryce named to Jamaica's Commonwealth team

Kayon Raynor

1 Min Read

Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100 metres during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, also known as Memorial Van Damme, in Brussels September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were named to Jamaica’s 68-member team for next month’s Commonwealth Games, a source with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said on Thursday.

Both sprinters, who each received medical exceptions to miss last week’s Jamaican senior trials, have only been entered to compete in the 4x100m relays, the source told Reuters.

In early June Bolt withdrew from meetings at the Ostrava World Challenge and Paris Diamond League meet because he felt his conditioning was not at his required standard.

The inclusion of six time Olympic gold medalist Bolt and twice Olympic 100 meters champion Fraser-Pryce in the July 23-Aug. 3 event in Glasgow, Scotland, is a boost for organizers of the multi-sport Commonwealth Games.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, Jamaica; Editing by Frank Pingue

