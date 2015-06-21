Bolt enters 100 at Jamaican world trials

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after winning the 200m at the IAAF Diamond League Grand Prix track and field competition in New York June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

KINGSTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Reigning world champions Usain Bolt and Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce are both entered in this week’s Jamaican trials despite holding byes to the Beijing world championships.

Bolt, who has struggled to find form this season, will compete in the 100 meters as the world record holder seeks race shape. He will compete in both the 100m and 200m at August’s world championships.

Fraser-Pryce, the year’s co-fastest in the women’s 100m, is entered in both sprints at the trials, which begin on Thursday.

Olympic double sprint silver medalist Yohan Blake, who returned to action this month after an 11 month injury layoff, also is down to contest both the 100m and 200m.