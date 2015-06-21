FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bolt enters 100 at Jamaican world trials
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 21, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Bolt enters 100 at Jamaican world trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after winning the 200m at the IAAF Diamond League Grand Prix track and field competition in New York June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

KINGSTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Reigning world champions Usain Bolt and Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce are both entered in this week’s Jamaican trials despite holding byes to the Beijing world championships.

Bolt, who has struggled to find form this season, will compete in the 100 meters as the world record holder seeks race shape. He will compete in both the 100m and 200m at August’s world championships.

Fraser-Pryce, the year’s co-fastest in the women’s 100m, is entered in both sprints at the trials, which begin on Thursday.

Olympic double sprint silver medalist Yohan Blake, who returned to action this month after an 11 month injury layoff, also is down to contest both the 100m and 200m.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.