Thompson upsets Campbell-Brown for Jamaica's 200m title

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Birthday girl Elaine Thompson upset two-time Olympic and world champion Veronica Campell-Brown to win the 200 meters title at Jamaica’s national trials on Sunday.

Running in lane five and into a strong headwind (-2.4), 23-year-old Thompson came off the turn in front and powered away to win with a time of 22.51 seconds, 0.26 seconds ahead of Sherone Simpson.

Campbell-Brown was third with a time of 23.02 seconds on the fourth and final day of trials.

“(The wind) didn’t really affect me and I tried my best to come off the corner pretty fast as much as my coach told me ... I just did that and came out victorious so I‘m happy,” Thompson told Reuters.

“Looking ahead to Beijing I need to work on my corner as it is pretty slow, but I have to get off as fast as I can so I need to work on that.”

Nickel Ashmeade also battled a strong head-wind (-2.6) to win the men’s 200m in 20.36.

Warren Weir, the silver medalist at the 2013 world championships in Moscow, was second in 20.40, with Julian Forte third (20.51).

Javon Francis won the 400m title in 44.70, with the fast-finishing Rushell McDonald second in 44.73.

Beijing Olympic semi-finalist Ricardo Chambers came third but was disqualified for a lane violation, allowing Peter Matthews to book his ticket to the Chinese capital.

The women’s 400m went to Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Christine Day, who beat second-placed Shericka Jackson with a time of 50.16 that equaled her personal best from a year ago.

Danielle Williams captured the 100 meters hurdles title with a time of 12.71, edging her runner-up sister Shermaine.