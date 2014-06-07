Kenya pick Rudisha, Kemboi despite missing Games trials

Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya celebrates his victory in the men's 3000m Steeplechase during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Doha May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Olympic and world 800 meters record holder David Rudisha and twice Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi have been picked in Kenya’s Commonwealth Games team even though they missed the trials that ended on Saturday.

Athletics Kenya named a huge squad of 66 athletes for the event that starts in Glasgow on July 23.

Twice world 1,500 champion Asbel Kiprop will miss out because he did not finish his race in the trials.

Commonwealth Games 1,500 champion Silas Kiplagat did not show up and will not be defending his title.

Rudisha missed the trials but was granted a lifeline by the selectors as he is still in the United States and due to compete in a Diamond League meeting in New York next Saturday.

Kemboi will compete in the Games for the fourth time in a row. He won silver in 2002 (Manchester), gold in 2006 (Melbourne) and silver in 2010 (New Dehli).