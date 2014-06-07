FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya pick Rudisha, Kemboi despite missing Games trials
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 7, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya pick Rudisha, Kemboi despite missing Games trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya celebrates his victory in the men's 3000m Steeplechase during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Doha May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Olympic and world 800 meters record holder David Rudisha and twice Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi have been picked in Kenya’s Commonwealth Games team even though they missed the trials that ended on Saturday.

Athletics Kenya named a huge squad of 66 athletes for the event that starts in Glasgow on July 23.

Twice world 1,500 champion Asbel Kiprop will miss out because he did not finish his race in the trials.

Commonwealth Games 1,500 champion Silas Kiplagat did not show up and will not be defending his title.

Rudisha missed the trials but was granted a lifeline by the selectors as he is still in the United States and due to compete in a Diamond League meeting in New York next Saturday.

Kemboi will compete in the Games for the fourth time in a row. He won silver in 2002 (Manchester), gold in 2006 (Melbourne) and silver in 2010 (New Dehli).

Writing by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.