NAIROBI Kenya's Olympic 800 meters champion David Rudisha, world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett and former Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi have made the team for this year's world championships despite skipping trials.

Three-times 1,500m world champion Asbel Kiprop and 800m prospect Ferguson Rotich were also included despite performing badly in the trials held over the weekend in Nairobi.

Kiprop failed to finish the 1,500m which was won by Ronald Kwemoi.

Olympic champions Conseslus Kipruto (3,000 meters steeplechase) and Faith Kipyegong (1500m) were named in the team after winning their races.

