Jeptoo fails doping test: Athletics Kenya

Kenya's Rita Jeptoo holds the trophy after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s Rita Jeptoo, winner of the Boston and Chicago Marathons for the last two years, has failed an out-of-competition doping test, Athletics Kenya said on Friday.

“Athletics Kenya is disappointed to announce that we have received communication from IAAF in regards to the doping test results of above named athlete through the ‘A’ sample collected during out of competition on 25th September 2014,” the body said in a statement.