Kenya's marathon queen Jeptoo fails second doping test

Kenyan marathon runner Rita Jeptoo arrives at the Athletics Kenya offices for a board meeting in Nairobi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan Rita Jeptoo, winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons for the last two years, has tested positive for a banned substance in a B sample taken after she failed an out-of-competition check in September.

“The results of the analysis of the B sample which was conducted on 17th to 19th December 2014 at the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency} accredited laboratory of Lausanne confirmed the finding of the A sample,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement on Friday.

Jeptoo, provisionally suspended from athletics after the A sample tested positive, had asked for a B check. She told reporters at the time that the accusation was false.

Dozens of Kenyan athletes have failed doping tests in the past two years.

Government officials have blamed the growing amount of cases on foreign agents and Athletics Kenya’s failure to educate its sportsmen and women properly.

The country’s triple world 3,000 meters steeplechase champion Moses Kiptanui has called for tough sanctions against those who fail doping tests, saying “big money” was behind the cheating.