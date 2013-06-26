FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Kirui and Kipsang won't go to Moscow
#Sports News
June 26, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Kirui and Kipsang won't go to Moscow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wilson Kipsang, the 2012 London Marathon winner and Olympic bronze medallist, poses for a picture during a Reuters interview at his newly opened hotel Keellu in Iten, a small town 2,400 metres above sea level in western Kenya's Rift Valley February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Drazen Jorgic

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Twice world marathon champion Abel Kirui and Olympic bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang have withdrawn from Kenya’s provisional squad for August’s world championships in Moscow, athletics officials said on Wednesday.

“Kirui informed us that he is injured, while Wilson told us he has a commitment around that time,” said Athletics Kenya Vice-President Paul Mutwii,

Kirui, who has won the last two world titles, in 2009 and 2011, has a stress fracture in his right shin and will be out for six weeks.

Kipsang, the 2012 London marathon champion, will run at a yet-to-be disclosed city marathon around the time of the world championships, Mutwii said.

“We have therefore brought on board Mike Kipyego, who won the Tokyo marathon last year, 2009 world half marathon silver medalist, Bernard Kipyego, and Bernard Koech, and Paris marathon winner Peter Some as a reserve,” Mutwii added.

World champion Edna Kiplagat will lead the women’s line up, along with London marathon winner Priscah Jeptoo, and Lucy Kabuu. Margaret Akai is the reserve.

Kenya will name the final team for the world championships during trials next month.

Editing by Edmund Blair and Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
