Bolt confirms his place at London Anniversary Games
December 15, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Bolt confirms his place at London Anniversary Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Usain Bolt of Jamaica, gold medal, reacts as he poses on the podium after the men's 200 metres event during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON (Reuters) - Six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt will return to London’s Olympic Park to take part in next year’s London Anniversary Games, organizers British Athletics confirmed on Tuesday.

World’s fastest man, Bolt, will compete in London’s world-class Diamond League event on July 22-23, making it his final appearance before the Rio Olympics, the lanky Jamaican said in a statement.

“I know the fans in London are very knowledgeable and passionate and will come out in force and create a great atmosphere,” said Bolt.

“I first competed in the London Grand Prix in 2005 when the event was in Crystal Palace and this will be my ninth time to compete in a city I know very well.”

Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

