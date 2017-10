A quiet Pennsylvania Avenue is seen in front of the White House after it was closed in Washington, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Police have heightened security around Washington after two explosions struck the Boston Marathon as runners crossed the finish line on Monday, Washington police spokesman Officer Paul Metcalf told Reuters.

The area in front of the White House was cordoned off with tape after news of the explosions broke.