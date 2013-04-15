FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington mayor says no information of threat to capital
#U.S.
April 15, 2013 / 10:48 PM / in 4 years

Washington mayor says no information of threat to capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington’s mayor said on Monday there was no information about any specific threat against targets in the U.S. capital after deadly explosions during the Boston marathon.

“We have been monitoring the situation in Boston and any possible consequences for the District since shortly after this tragic incident occurred,” Mayor Vincent Gray said in a statement. “While at this time there is no information regarding any specific credible threat against targets in our region, we have plans in place to address these types of incidents.”

Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Paul Simao

