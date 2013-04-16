Washington mayor says no information of threat to capital

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington’s mayor said on Monday there was no information about any specific threat against targets in the U.S. capital after deadly explosions during the Boston marathon.

“We have been monitoring the situation in Boston and any possible consequences for the District since shortly after this tragic incident occurred,” Mayor Vincent Gray said in a statement. “While at this time there is no information regarding any specific credible threat against targets in our region, we have plans in place to address these types of incidents.”