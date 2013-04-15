Boston explosions to be handled as "act of terror": White House

U.S. President Barack Obama walks away after speaking about the two bomb blasts at the finish line of the Boston Marathon while in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House does not yet know who planned and carried out explosions at the Boston marathon but is handling the incident as “an act of terror,” a White House official said on Monday.

“Any event with multiple explosive devices - as this appears to be - is clearly an act of terror, and will be approached as an act of terror,” the official said.

“However, we don’t yet know who carried out this attack, and a thorough investigation will have to determine whether it was planned and carried out by a terrorist group, foreign or domestic,” the official said.