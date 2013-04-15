FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Powerful devices" caused Boston Marathon blasts, police say
#U.S.
April 15, 2013 / 10:14 PM / 4 years ago

"Powerful devices" caused Boston Marathon blasts, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Blood can be seen on the sidewalk as men in bomb-disposal suits investigate the site of an explosion which went off on Boylston Street during the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said on Monday that “powerful devices” caused the two blasts at the finish line of the Boston Marathon and noted that police did not have any suspects in custody at this time.

“We are questioning many people but there is no suspect in custody,” Davis said. He also noted that a fire at the John F. Kennedy Library, which he described as caused by an “incendiary device”, may not have been linked to the marathon incident, which left two dead.

Reporting by Aaron Pressman, writing by Scott Malone

