Debris is seen along Boylston Street after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said more than 100 people were injured, some gravely, in the explosions at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

At a news conference in Boston with the governor, the FBI said it would take the lead in the investigation into the blasts near the finish line of the world’s oldest marathon.