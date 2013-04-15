Explosion at JFK presidential library in Boston: police

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston police said on Monday that an explosion occurred at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston after other blasts in the city near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Police spokeswoman Neva Coakley said “there has been another explosion at JFK.”

Rachel Day, a spokeswoman for the John F. Kennedy Library, located about three miles from the marathon’s finish line, said that there was a fire at the library but no one was injured.