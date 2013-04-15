FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion at JFK presidential library in Boston: police
April 15, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

Explosion at JFK presidential library in Boston: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston police said on Monday that an explosion occurred at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston after other blasts in the city near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Police spokeswoman Neva Coakley said “there has been another explosion at JFK.”

Rachel Day, a spokeswoman for the John F. Kennedy Library, located about three miles from the marathon’s finish line, said that there was a fire at the library but no one was injured.

Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool

