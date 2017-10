New York Police Department officers stand in the Times Square district of New York underneath a news ticker displaying details from fatal explosions in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The New York Police Department has stepped up security around landmarks in Manhattan, including near prominent hotels, in response to at least one explosion near the finish line of the Boston marathon on Monday, said Paul Browne, deputy commissioner of the NYPD.

Browne told Reuters that New York police were re-deploying counter-terrorism vehicles around the city.