#U.S.
April 15, 2013 / 7:21 PM / in 4 years

Boston police confirm an explosion near marathon finish line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston police said on Monday that there was at least one explosion near 673 Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

“There was an explosion, police, fire and EMS are on the scene. We have no indication of how many people are injured,” a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department said.

The explosion occurred as thousands of runners finished the 117th running of the Boston Marathon, with crowds watching and cheering at the finish.

Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Aaron Pressman

