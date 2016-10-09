Radwanska powers past Konta to capture China Open title
Agnieszka Radwanska collected her 20th career WTA title after a dominant 6-4 6-2 victory over Britain's Johanna Konta in the China Open final on Sunday.
Abel Kirui surged ahead of defending champion Dickson Chumba in the final mile and won a slow Chicago Marathon on a dominant Sunday for Kenyan runners.
Countrywoman Florence Kiplagat defended her women's title, winning by almost two minutes.
Kirui, a former two-time world champion, won in two hours, 11 minutes and 23 seconds.
Countyman Chumba, who only arrived in Chicago on Friday after visa problems, was three seconds back.
Third went to Kenyan Gideon Kipketer.
Kiplagat broke away after 30 kilometers in the women's race and was never challenged, winning in 2:21:32.
Compatriot Edna Kiplagat took second in 2:23:28 and another Kenyan, Valentine Kipketer, was third.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry; editing by Neil Robinson)
Nick Kyrgios shelved the on-court histrionics and let his tennis do the talking to win an enthralling battle against rising Belgian David Goffin 4-6 6-3 7-5 and clinch the Japan Open on Sunday.
SUZUKA, Japan Nico Rosberg tightened his grip on the Formula One title race with a dominant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, the German's first win at Suzuka also helping Mercedes claim a third consecutive constructors' crown.