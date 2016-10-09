Abel Kirui surged ahead of defending champion Dickson Chumba in the final mile and won a slow Chicago Marathon on a dominant Sunday for Kenyan runners.

Countrywoman Florence Kiplagat defended her women's title, winning by almost two minutes.

Kirui, a former two-time world champion, won in two hours, 11 minutes and 23 seconds.

Countyman Chumba, who only arrived in Chicago on Friday after visa problems, was three seconds back.

Third went to Kenyan Gideon Kipketer.

Kiplagat broke away after 30 kilometers in the women's race and was never challenged, winning in 2:21:32.

Compatriot Edna Kiplagat took second in 2:23:28 and another Kenyan, Valentine Kipketer, was third.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry; editing by Neil Robinson)