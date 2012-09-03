FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Runner dies of heart attack after Mexico City marathon
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 3, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Runner dies of heart attack after Mexico City marathon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A runner died of a heart attack after collapsing at the finish of Sunday’s Mexico City marathon won by Kenyan Peter Lemayian Knaya.

Mexican Juan Pablo de la Mora asked for help when he felt ill after crossing the line and died in hospital later, organizers said.

The first three in the men’s marathon were Kenyan runners, with Elisha Chumo second and Hillary Kipchirchir third.

Ethiopia’s Amare Shewarge Alene was first in the women’s race followed by Kenyan Truphena Tarus and Mexican Maritza Arenas.

Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Stephen Wood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.