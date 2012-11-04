FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Kwambai defends Seoul Marathon title
November 4, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

Kenya's Kwambai defends Seoul Marathon title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - James Kwambai stormed to victory in the Seoul Marathon for the second year running on Sunday, winning by almost five minutes to lead a Kenyan 1-2-3.

The 29-year-old won his fourth marathon in a time of two hours, five minutes and 50 seconds and was wrapped up and getting warm by the time countryman Chebon Chebor crossed the line in 2:10:24.

Benjamin Kolum took third place with a time of 2:10:35.

Kwambai, who picked up $50,000 for the victory, finished runner-up in the Seoul International Marathon earlier this year behind another Kenya, Wilson Loyanae.

Kim Young-in was host South Korea’s highest-placed finisher on Sunday, trailing home ninth in 2:17:00.

Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Rutherford

