McFadden dedicates London win to Boston

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Tatyana McFadden (R) of the U.S., winner of the women's wheelchair class of the London Marathon, during the victory presentation on the Mall in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Wearing a black ribbon on her tracksuit top, American Tatyana McFadden dedicated her victory in Sunday’s London Marathon wheelchair race to the people of Boston.

McFadden won the Boston Marathon six days ago and was back in her hotel in the city when the two bombs near the finish line exploded killing three people and injuring over 170 more.

“The race is definitely dedicated to Boston and we had huge support from London which was amazing,” McFadden, celebrating her 24th birthday, told a news conference.

”I think that support definitely carried athletes through the entire race which was phenomenal and even London donating two pounds ($3.05) for every finisher to Boston.

Tatyana McFadden of Clarksville, Maryland wins the women's wheelchair class of the London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

“Just the support that we’re getting around the world means a lot especially back in Boston and to the athletes.”

Undaunted by the bombings but amid increased security, the crowds were out in force enjoying the sun and the spectacle of 36,000 runners, many in fancy dress, taking on the 42.195-km course.

Slideshow (2 Images)

A 30-second silence was held before the start of the elite men’s and mass race to honor the victims of Boston.

Competitors were provided with black ribbons to wear on their racing kit in memory of the Boston victims and London Marathon organizers were donating two pounds per finisher to the One Fund Boston set up to raise money for the victims. They hoped to raise at least 70,000 pounds.

($1 = 0.6554 British pounds)