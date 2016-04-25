FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British army officer dies just before finishing London Marathon
April 25, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

British army officer dies just before finishing London Marathon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spectators watch as competitors run during the London Marathon. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Livepic

(Reuters) - David Seath, a 31-year-old captain in the British army, died after collapsing just three miles short of the 26-mile London Marathon finish line, the event organizers said on Monday.

Seath, an Afghanistan war veteran from Cowdenbeath in Scotland, received immediate medical attention on the spot on Sunday and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but pronounced dead a short time afterward. No cause of death was given.

In the London Marathon’s 35-year history, 11 participants have died. Before Seath, the most recent death of a competitor in the 40,000-person race was Robert Berry, shortly after he crossed the finish line in 2014.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich

