7 months ago
Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey to run London Marathon
January 24, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 7 months ago

Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey to run London Marathon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jo Pavey of Britain celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 10,000 metres race during the European Athletics Championships at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich August 12, 2014.

(Reuters) - Britain's Jo Pavey will run the London Marathon in April, organizers announced on Tuesday, with the five-time Olympian aiming to set a personal best as well as qualify for the World Championships in August.

Pavey, 43, who ran the event in 2011 setting a personal best of two hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, became the first British female track athlete to compete at five Olympic Games when she ran the 10,000 meters in Rio de Janeiro last summer.

"I'm always looking for a new challenge," she said.

"I wanted to be sure I was injury-free and could crack on with my training before committing which I am and I'm really excited about the challenge."

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

