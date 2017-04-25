FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Radcliffe urges Griffiths not to rush in search for coach
April 25, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 4 months ago

Radcliffe urges Griffiths not to rush in search for coach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Athletics - London Marathon - London - 23/4/17 Fastest British finisher Josh Griffiths of Swansea Harriers Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

(Reuters) - Josh Griffiths, the fastest Briton at the recent London Marathon, must not rush into a search for a coach, women's world marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe has said.

The self-taught amateur beat elite runners and became the fastest British male to complete the marathon with a time of two hours 14 minutes and 49 seconds on Sunday and will be named in Great Britain's team for the World Championships.

Radcliffe, a former Olympian and the women's world record holder for marathons with a time of two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds, said that Griffiths must take his time before hiring a coach.

"I would not rush into getting a coach because whatever he is doing is working well," Radcliffe told British media.

"It can become a weight when you make a breakthrough, so he needs to keep working and build on this at championships. He does not need to put too much pressure on himself."

Griffiths, who also qualified for the Wales Commonwealth Games team, will join British Athletics' holding camp to prepare for the World Championships in August in London.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

