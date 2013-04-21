Ethiopian Kebede overhauls rival for London victory

London Marathon winner Tsegaye Kebede of Ethiopia poses with his country's flag on the Mall in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Tsegaye Kebede snatched victory in the final kilometer of the London Marathon in an unofficial time of two hours six minutes and four seconds on Sunday.

Kebede, winner in 2010, timed his attack perfectly to overhaul tiring Kenyan Emmanuel Mutai, the 2011 champion, and pull away to win by 30 seconds.

Ethiopia’s Ayele Abshero was third over the 42.195-km race. Last year’s champion Wilson Kipsang of Kenya finished fifth with Ugandan Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich sixth.

Britain’s Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 meters champion Mo Farah had dropped out of the race at the halfway stage as planned.