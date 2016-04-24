FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Kipchoge runs second fastest marathon to win in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Athletics - 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon - London - 24/4/16 Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's race Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Eliud Kipchoge confirmed his place as the world’s leading marathon man by successfully defending his London Marathon title on Sunday in the second fastest time ever run.

In a record-breaking duel with his Kenyan compatriot Stanley Biwott, Kipchoge clocked an unofficial 2 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds, just outside the world record mark of 2:02:57 held by another Kenyan Dennis Kimetto.

Kipchoge, who has lost only one of his seven marathons, powered away from New York champion Biwott over the last three kilometers to shatter Kenyan Wilson Kipsang’s course record of 2:04:29.

Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis

