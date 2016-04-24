Kipchoge runs second fastest marathon to win in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Eliud Kipchoge confirmed his place as the world’s leading marathon man by successfully defending his London Marathon title on Sunday in the second fastest time ever run.

In a record-breaking duel with his Kenyan compatriot Stanley Biwott, Kipchoge clocked an unofficial 2 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds, just outside the world record mark of 2:02:57 held by another Kenyan Dennis Kimetto.

Kipchoge, who has lost only one of his seven marathons, powered away from New York champion Biwott over the last three kilometers to shatter Kenyan Wilson Kipsang’s course record of 2:04:29.