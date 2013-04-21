FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeptoo leaves rivals trailing to win in London
#Sports News
April 21, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Jeptoo leaves rivals trailing to win in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Priscah Jeptoo of Kenya runs on her way to winning the women's marathon at the London Marathon in London April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Kenya’s Olympic silver medalist Priscah Jeptoo won the women’s London Marathon title in an unofficial time of two hours 20 minutes 15 seconds on Sunday.

World champion Edna Kiplagat was runner up for the second successive year and Japan’s Yukiko Akaba took third.

Jeptoo had been leading with Kiplagat at 30 km but began to increase her pace to leave her rival trailing and eventually won by over a minute.

Ethiopia’s Olympic champion and pre-race favorite Tiki Gelana dropped off the pace after colliding with a wheelchair athlete at a drinks station at 15 km.

Reporting by Alison Wildey, editing by Pritha Sarkar

