Kenya's Mutai wins New York City Marathon again
November 3, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Mutai wins New York City Marathon again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya broke away with about four miles to go to win the New York City Marathon in blustery, chilly conditions on Sunday.

Mutai had to wait a year before defending his New York title after the 2012 race was canceled due to damage inflicted by Superstorm Sandy, but the 2011 Boston winner repeated with ease as he hit the Central Park finish 52 seconds ahead of Tsegaye Kebede of Ethiopia.

Kebede had reason to smile, however, as his second-place finish allowed him to clinch the men’s $500,000 World Marathon Majors bonus prize in a race held under heavy security following the deadly bombings at the Boston Marathon.

Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
