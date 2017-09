Runners Wilson Kipsang of Kenya (R) and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia run the last mile during the New York City Marathon in New York, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wilson Kipsang of Kenya won the men’s race in the New York City Marathon on Sunday with a final sprint to the finish in an unofficial two hours 10 minutes 59 seconds.

Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, who surged into the lead in the last half-mile only to be rebuffed by Kipsang, finished second four seconds behind, with compatriot Gebre Gebremariam taking third in 2:12:13.