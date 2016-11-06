NYPD officers check runners as they arrive to compete in the 2016 New York City Marathon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NYPD officers stand guard as runners arrive to compete in the 2016 New York City Marathon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Marcel Hug of Switzerland (R) crosses the finish line ahead of Kurt Fearnley of Australia to win the mens wheelchair division of the 2016 New York City Marathon in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tatyana McFadden of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win the womens wheelchair division of the 2016 New York City Marathon in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Women compete in the 2016 New York City Marathon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, NY, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Men compete during the 2016 New York City Marathon in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Men leading pack during the 2016 New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, NY, U.S. November 6, 2016 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Runners cross the Verrazano–Narrows Bridge during the 2016 New York City Marathon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The men's leading pack run during the 2016 New York City Marathon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2016 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the mens field of the 2016 New York City Marathon in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mary Keitany of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the womens field of the 2016 New York City Marathon in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Eritrean world champion Ghirmay Ghebreslassie and Kenyan Mary Keitany powered to dominant victories in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Ghebreslassie won the men's race in an unofficial two hours, seven minutes and 51 seconds, more than a minute ahead of Kenyan Lucas Rotich.

Third went to 39-year-old American Abdi Abdirahman (2:11:23).

Defending champion Stanley Biwott, suffering from calf problems, was never a factor and dropped out before 15km.

Keitany became the first woman in three decades to win her third consecutive New York marathon with a dominant performance.

The 34-year-old took the lead by the ninth mile and won by more than three minutes in 2:24:26.

Compatriot Sally Kipyego took second in 2:28.01 and U.S. Olympian Molly Huddle made her marathon debut in an impressive 2:28:13 for third.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)