Eritrean world champion Ghirmay Ghebreslassie and Kenyan Mary Keitany powered to dominant victories in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Ghebreslassie won the men's race in an unofficial two hours, seven minutes and 51 seconds, more than a minute ahead of Kenyan Lucas Rotich.
Third went to 39-year-old American Abdi Abdirahman (2:11:23).
Defending champion Stanley Biwott, suffering from calf problems, was never a factor and dropped out before 15km.
Keitany became the first woman in three decades to win her third consecutive New York marathon with a dominant performance.
The 34-year-old took the lead by the ninth mile and won by more than three minutes in 2:24:26.
Compatriot Sally Kipyego took second in 2:28.01 and U.S. Olympian Molly Huddle made her marathon debut in an impressive 2:28:13 for third.
