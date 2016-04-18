Runners challenge the elements in North Pole Marathon

More than 50 runners from 18 countries braved Arctic temperatures and the threat of polar bears on Saturday to race in the North Pole Marathon in temperatures that fell to -41 degrees Celsius.

Dorn Wenninger, of the United States, was the first to cross the finish line in five hours and 17 minutes, followed by Australia’s Colin Wright and Russian Marat Yusupov. Gulzhamal DeFelice, of Russia/United States, won the women’s race in five hours and 50 minutes.

Every runner who entered the race on the frozen water of the Arctic Sea finished it. But the biggest cheer was for Frenchman Bruno Louges, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis five years ago. He completed the race in 9:47.56 hours.

Severe weather conditions delayed the race for up to a week and armed guards were placed around the circuit to protect the runners from polar bears.