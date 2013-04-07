Some upsets favorites to win Paris marathon

Kenya's Peter Some crosses the finish line to win the 37th Paris Marathon in Paris April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Peter Some recorded a surprise victory in the Paris marathon on Sunday, the Kenyan clocking two hours, five minutes and 38 seconds to beat Ethiopian favorite Tadese Tola and compatriot Eric Ndiema by almost a minute in chilly conditions.

There was joy for Ethiopia in the women’s race, however, when Boru Tadese set a new course record of 2:21:05 to smash the existing mark by more than 30 seconds, according to organizers.

The previous record (2.21:37) was set last year by compatriot Tirfi Beyene.