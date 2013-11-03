FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan Jeptoo wins New York Marathon women's race
November 3, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Kenyan Jeptoo wins New York Marathon women's race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Priscah Jeptoo of Kenya overtook front-running Ethiopian Buzunesh Deba with about two miles to go and went on to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday to claim a huge payday.

London Marathon winner Jeptoo trailed last year’s New York runner-up Deba, who lives and trains in the Big Apple, by nearly four minutes before shifting into catch-up mode from the 16-mile mark to reel in her rival.

The win brought Jeptoo a World Marathon Majors bonus of $500,000 in addition to the New York prize of $100,000.

Deba finished second, 49 seconds back on a windy, chilly day in a race run under tight security in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Reporting by Larry Fine; editing by Tony Jimenez

