Lagat, Lomong speed to Millrose wins

(Reuters) - Bernard Lagat ran the fastest indoor two-mile race by an American and Lopez Lomong became the second fastest U.S. miler as athletes set a host of quick times at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Kenyan-born Lagat clocked eight minutes, 9.49 seconds to reclaim the U.S. best from London Olympic 10,000 metres silver medallist Galen Rupp, who ran 8:09.72 last year.

“I was more concerned about getting the time than in winning,” the four-time Olympian told reporters after claiming his 10th Millrose title, eight of them in the mile.

Lomong, one of the Lost Boys of Sudan who is now a U.S. citizen, claimed the mile in 3:51.21. Only Lagat, at 3:49.89, has run faster among Americans indoors.

The 28-year-old said he hoped the fast race would help him build speed for the 5,000 metres during the outdoor season. “It will help me a lot in closing in the world championships,” he said.

Fast-finishing Matthew Centrowitz, last year’s winner, took second in 3:51.34.

The meeting also produced the year’s fastest men’s 60 metres and women’s mile along with contrasting results for Olympic champions Jenn Suhr and Brittney Reese.

Canadian Sheila Reid won the women’s mile in a national record 4:27.02 as she defeated 16-year-old American Mary Cain, who ran 4:28.25.

Evergreen Darvin Patton shocked the 60 metres field, winning by a whopping 0.14 seconds in a 2013 best of 6.50 seconds despite being 35 years old.

Suhr took the women’s pole vault, edging fellow American Kylie Hutson on fewer misses as both cleared 4.65 metres.

London long jump champion Reese was less fortunate. Olympic bronze medallist Janay DeLoach never trailed in defeating Reese by five centimeters, 6.90 metres to 6.85m.

American records fell in both 600 metres races.

U.S. Olympian Alysia Montano won the women’s event in 1:23.59 and Erik Sowinski claimed the men’s run in 1:15.61.