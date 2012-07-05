FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bolt pulls out of Monaco meeting
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 5, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Bolt pulls out of Monaco meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Olympic champion Usain Bolt has pulled out of the Monaco leg of the Diamond League later this month, his coach said on Thursday.

“Arising from Usain’s participation at the national trials in Kingston last weekend where he had a slight problem ... I’ve had to withdraw him from the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on July 20 to give him sufficient time for treatment and time to train and prepare for the Olympics in London,” Glen Mills said in a statement.

He did not elaborate on the Jamaican sprinter’s “problem”.

Bolt will defend his 100 meters, 200 and 4x100 titles at the London Games which start on July 27.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.