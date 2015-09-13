Farah holds off Kenyan duo to win Great North Run

Athletics - Great North Run - Newcastle, Gateshead & South Shields - 13/9/15 Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with his Medal after winning the Men's Great North Run Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s world and Olympic champion Mo Farah retained his Great North Run title on Sunday after a thrilling battle with Kenyan Stanley Biwott over the half marathon course.

Farah completed the course in 59 minutes 23 seconds, 37 seconds quicker than his time last year, with Biwott a second back after pushing the home favorite all the way.

A few weeks after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m world titles in Beijing, Farah received huge support from the thousands of fans lining the route from the start in Newcastle.

It was a close run thing though, with Farah needing an electrifying burst of pace over the final 800m to seal victory.

Another Kenyan, Mike Kigen, who trailed in second behind Farah last year, set the pace but could not shake Farah or his compatriot Biwott and had to settle for third.

Kenyan Mary Keitany retained the women’s title she won in record time last year.