Flanagan scores stunning victory in NYC marathon
#Sports News
November 5, 2017 / 5:22 PM / in 40 minutes

Flanagan scores stunning victory in NYC marathon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years when she claimed a dominant victory over Kenyan three-times champion Mary Keitany on Sunday.

Nov 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Shalane Flanagan celebrates after winning the professional women's division at the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The men’s title went to Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor, who held off countryman Wilson Kipsang.

Flanagan, who had never won a major marathon, clocked an unofficial two hours, 26 minutes 53 seconds for a stunning victory at the age of 36.

Keitany struggled home in 2:27:54 with Ethiopia’s

Mamitu Daska third in 2:28:08.

Kamworor finished in an unofficial 2:10.53 with Kipsang three seconds behind.

The race was run under heightened security with thousands of police on duty days after a truck-ramming attack killed eight in what authorities described as a terrorist act.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina

